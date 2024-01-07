Telangana: BRS leader Vinod Kumar refutes allegations against him

The reports claimed that a person, who had the same surname Boinpalli, as Vinod Kumar, was his brother's daughter and that she got a job as an AE with the TSGENCO without appearing for the recruitment examination

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar addressing press conference in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: Senior BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar on Sunday refuted reports being circulated on various social media platforms which claimed that his “niece” got a job with the TSGENCO without appearing for an examination. He rubbished the allegations stating that he neither had a brother nor a niece.

The reports claimed that a person, who had the same surname Boinpalli, as Vinod Kumar, was his brother’s daughter and that she got a job as an AE with the TSGENCO without appearing for the recruitment examination. Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Vinod Kumar condemned the reports terming them as fake news.

Also Read KTR vows not to repeat mistakes in Assembly elections during Lok Sabha polls

“How could there be a niece when I have no brother?” he asked, also pointing out that there were several people with the surname of Boinpalli.

“Were people having similar surnames relatives? Did Nirav Modi, who had fled abroad after cheating Indian banks, become a relative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi?” he asked, stating that Teenmar Mallanna had telecast the news without taking his version.

“How can a journalist publish news without crosschecking facts? What kind of journalism is it?” He asked and wanted Mallanna to give his reply.

Taking advantage of the fake news, both the BJP and Congress were circulating it further on social media to tarnish his image ahead of the parliament elections, he said, also finding fault with BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP activists for resorting to propaganda against him.

Pointing out that he was first elected as an MP in 2004, Vinod Kumar said he had never recommended jobs or indulged in any other illegal activities during his 20 year-long political career.