Telangana: BRS plenary turns festive occasion

BRS Formation Day celebrations on Thursday were significant as it was the first anniversary after the party evolved into the BRS from its initial avatar as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) Formation Day celebrations on Thursday were significant as it was the first anniversary after the party evolved into the BRS from its initial avatar as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

All through the day, the mood was electric and enthusiasm was high among the leaders who participated in the party plenary and General Body meeting at Telangana Bhavan. The entire building and the roads leading to the venue were decked up with BRS flags, banners and flexies apart from huge cutouts.

Unlike the regular practice of conducting the plenary on a massive scale, the party cut down the invitations to only 279 elected representatives of the party.

Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao arrived at the venue around 11 am and paid floral tributes to Telangana Talli statue on the premises and hoisted the party flag. As the Chief Minister stepped into the Conference Hall, he was welcomed with “Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar” slogans by the party leaders, who were sporting pink shirts and party scarfs. The proceedings began with BRS MP K Keshava Rao’s introductory remarks stressing on the need for Chief Minister’s leadership at the national level.

This was followed by BRS working president Industries Minister KT Rama Rao introducing resolutions seeking a qualitative change in the nation, besides other demands, including a BC Census.

The Chief Minister explained the necessity of the BRS foray into national politics. He also issued instructions to the party leaders on the preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The day-long meeting concluded at 6.30 pm in the evening. A sumptuous lunch was served to the delegates.

A native of Medak, Daniel sketched an impressive oil painting of the Chief Minister and urged Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy to present the portrait on his behalf at the meeting.