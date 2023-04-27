BRS Plenary: Modi’s time is up, says Jagadish Reddy

Jagadish Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was foraying into national politics with an agenda for the people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: Asserting that it was curtains down for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure at the Centre, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was foraying into national politics with an agenda for the people.

Speaking to the media after the BRS plenary here on Thursday evening, the Minister said the people were keen to teach a lesson to the BJP government, especially the Prime Minister, for anti-people policies.

Despite being a national party, the Congress had failed miserably in its role as the principal opposition party and despite the disastrous performance of the BJP, the Congress could not usher in a change or strive for people’s welfare, he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was a master in framing and striking political strategies. He was following national politics keenly and had a clear agenda to strike a strategy for a particular State. None could match his political acumen, the Minister said.

“Using political strategies effectively, the Chief Minister achieved separate Telangana. Now, with new strategies, he is taking a plunge into national politics” Jagadish Reddy said.