Hyderabad: BTech student ends life in Tukaramgate

Hyderabad: An engineering student died by suicide by hanging in his house at Sai Nagar in Tukaramgate on Wednesday. A love failure is suspected to be the reason, police said.
E.Dharma Tej (20), a BTech student from a private college in Pocharam was upset over a girl whom he loved recently marrying someone else.
Police said he hanged from the ceiling fan in his bedroom in the absence of his family members.
The Tukaramgate police are investigating.