Telangana: Buddhavanam to be illuminated with 2,566 floodlights

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:17 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

Buddhavanam project illuminated on the eve of Buddha Jayanthi on Sunday

Hyderabad: The historic Buddhavanam project at Nagarjunasagar will be illuminated with 2,566 floodlights on the eve of 2566th Buddha Jayanthi on Monday. Buddhavanam, a Buddhist Heritage theme park, was inaugurated by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday.

Buddhavanam has been developed in an extent of 274 acres by Telangana Tourism Development Corporation at Nagarjunasagar. The 2,566 floodlights were specially transported from Hyderabad and professionals have been working on the installation of the lights for the last three days.

The various segments of Buddhavanam including the Entrance Plaza, Buddhacharitavanam, Jatakavanam, Dhyanavanam, Sthupavanam and Maha Sthupa besides the entire premises will be decked up with attractive trees and plants to mark the 2,566th Buddha Jayanthi, Buddhavanam project Special Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah said in a statement.

“It is a customary practice in Buddhist countries to illuminate Buddha statues, stupas, Chaitya and Viharas,” he said. The illumination will not only reflect the teachings of Buddha and Acharya Nagarjuna but also generate awareness among the public on preserving the age-old Buddhist culture and its relevance to the present day society, he added.

Haryana Special Chief Secretary Rajasekhar Undru will deliver a talk on “Buddhism for the Contemporary World” in the Conference Hall of the Mahastupa at 7PM (Monday).

Buddhist expert consultant E Sivanagireddy will introduce the speaker and Professor Santosh Raut from EFL University will chair the session.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .