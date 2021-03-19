Telangana Budget people-centric: Mahmood Ali

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said the Telangana government was pro-farmer and was the only government that was making significant allocations to agriculture sector

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Calling it a pro-people’s budget, several Telangana Ministers hailed the budget presented by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao in the State Assembly here on Thursday.

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said the Telangana government was pro-farmer and was the only government that was making significant allocations to agriculture sector.

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said the budget gave equal priority to welfare, agriculture and employment generation. It reflects Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision and sets an example for other States, he said.

Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy said the budget was beneficial to all sections. Substantial allocations have been made to agriculture and allied sectors and it shows Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao’s commitment towards farmers’ welfare.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said the budget was a progressive one with emphasis on women and tribal welfare and development.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali called the budget as a people-centric budget and said despite covid pandemic’s impact on the economy, the State government continued its allocations to different welfare and development programmes.

Armoor MLA thanks KCR

Nizamabad: Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for allocating Rs 241.91 crore to the five lift irrigation schemes in the Armoor Assembly constituency.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday, in this budget, allocated Rs 241.91 crore to the five new lift irrigation schemes in the Assembly constituency.

The Minister announced Macharla, Kamtam, Chikili, Fathepoor, Surbiryal and Chepur lift irrigation schemes. He allocated Rs 149.96 crore to the Fathepoor-Surbiryal lift irrigation schemes which provide irrigation water to the 1,900 acres of land at Fathepoor, 1,800 acres at Chepur, and 2,040 acres at Surbiryal village.

The government allocated Rs 40.40 crore to the Macharla lift irrigation scheme, under this scheme, 1,957 acres at Macharla, 237 acres at Jorpur, 666 acres at Kudawandpoor to be benefitted.

The Minister allocated Rs 51.55 crore to the Kamtam and Chikli lift irrigation schemes that provide irrigation waters to the 1,900 acres at Kamtam, 900 acres at Gunjili village and 375 acres at Chikili village.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .