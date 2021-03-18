Telangana Budget: Rs 6,465 crore allocated for Home department

Immediately after the formation of Telangana, the State government has taken measures to modernise the department and promote friendly police initiatives

Hyderabad: The Telangana’s share in the total surveillance cameras installed across the country is 65 per cent and so far the police installed over 6.65 lakh cameras for the surveillance of Hyderabad, said Finance Minister T Harish Rao here.

An amount of Rs 6,465 crore is proposed for Home Department in Budget estimates 2021-22 as against Rs 5,851.96 crore allocated last year. Immediately after the formation of Telangana, the State government has taken measures to modernise the department and promote friendly police initiatives.

With the increased allocations for the department, new vehicles and modern equipment have been purchased. The staff strength has been increased based on the requirements.

The police have effectively controlled ‘gudumba’, playing of cards and gambling in the State. During Covid-19 pandemic, the police department has rendered excellent services. In recognition of their services, the government paid them one month salary as incentives.

