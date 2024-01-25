Telangana: Chapta-K Sarpanch suspended for son’s forgery

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 07:39 PM

Sangareddy: Collector Valluru Kranthi suspended Sarpanch of Chapta-K village in Narayankhed mandal holding her responsible for her son’s act.

Chapta-K Sarpanch P Sangamma’s son Vijay Kumar had allegedly withdrawn Rs 6.07 lakh forging the signature of Panchayat Secretary Janardhan Reddy. Reddy lodged a complaint with the Narayankhed police a few days ago. After an inquiry, the Collector suspended Sangamma, who had just six days for her tenure to end on January 31.