Sangareddy Police bust milk adulteration unit supplying 2000 liters a day

Police said the duo identifyed as Bomma Shankar (57) and his son Bomma Raghavendar (33) confessed to mixing milk powder, two liters of milk and two liters of Rajani Oil in an electric mixer to make 30 liters of milk.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 07:43 PM

The accused are demonstrating the adulteration of milk before Police, media at their unit at Govindrajupally in Hathnoora mandal of Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Police busted an adulterated milk racket in which a man and his son were making nearly 2000 liters of milk using milk powder and a particular brand of oil here on Wednesday. The father son duo was supplying milk to differnet dairy parlours in Jogipet and Narayankhed towns everyday.

Police said the duo identifyed as Bomma Shankar (57) and his son Bomma Raghavendar (33) confessed to mixing milk powder, two liters of milk and two liters of Rajani Oil in an electric mixer to make 30 liters of milk. They had employed seven workers hailing from Bihar on their dairy farm in Govindarajupally village.

Also Read FIR registered against Raghunandan Rao for objectionable comments on Harish Rao

They have over 70 Murra breed cows on their farm, but of late, milk yield had drastically come down to 200 liters of natural milk every day from these cows. But they were found to be supplying nearly 2000 liters of milk to Sri Sai dairy parlour in Jogipet and Milk Line dairy parlour in Narayankhed town.

Following a tip-off from the locals, police raided the dairy unit on Wednesday and found evidence to establish milk adulteration. The Sangareddy SP Chennuri Rupesh said the arrested duo demonstrated the process of adulteration and it was video-recorded also.

Apart from Shankar and Raghavendar, police nabbed the driver Vinay Kumar, and two Bihari workers Matosh Roy, and Bikash Kumar on the charge of supporting them. Matosh and Bikash used to make milk every day at the farm. Rupesh has warned that the police would invoke provisions of Preventive Detention Act against such perosns. Police were also trying to ascertain whether the two dairy parlour owners were aware of the adulteration racket.