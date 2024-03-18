Creation of employment for Zaheerabad youth is priority: Gali Anil Kumar

Gali Anil Kumar, the BRS candidate vying for the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency, has emphasized that his top priority, if elected, would be to focus on generating employment opportunities for the youth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 06:51 PM

Speaking to the media during his election campaign in Narayankhed on Monday, the BRS candidate said the Congress candidate Suresh Shetkar and BJP candidate BB Patil had done nothing for the constituency though these two leaders were elected from the constituency in the last three elections. Kumar vowed to stay available for the people round the clock.

Former Narayankhed MLA and BRS leader Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy said the Congress government failed to implement the promises they made during the assembly election campaign. He said the Congress had promised Rs.15,000 per acre as Rythu Bandhu assistance but could not implement even Rs.10,000 per acre which the BRS government extended for the last five years.

Anil Kumar had a long interaction with the BRS cadre in the constituency. He requested them to carry out a door-to-door campaign taking the failures of Congress to the notice of voters besides explaining what the BRS government did in the last 10 years. He also participated in the Beerappa festival at Arepally village in Pedda Shankaramapet mandal as part of his campaign.