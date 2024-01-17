Sarpanch’s son withdraws Rs 6 lakh by forging mother’s signature in Sangareddy

After noticing that cash was withdrawn from the account, panchayat secretary Janardhan Reddy filed a case with the Narayankhed police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 07:25 PM

Sangareddy: P Vijay Kumar, son of Sangamma, sarpanch of Chapta-K village in Narayankhed mandal, allegedly forged the signatures of his mother and the panchayat secretary and withdrew Rs.6.07 lakh from funds meant for the village’s water management.

Sub-Inspector Vidyacharan Reddy said they were investigating the case.