Sangareddy: TRS leader extends financial aid to kickboxer

Gudem Madhsudhan Reddy, TRS leader and brother of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, came to the rescue of a kickboxer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy is presenting Rs one lakh cash to kickboxer Prabhu Kumar on Friday in Patancheru.

Sangareddy: Gudem Madhsudhan Reddy, TRS leader and brother of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, came to the rescue of a kickboxer, who was running short of funds to participate in the Asian Kick Boxing Championship.

Prabhu Kumar had recently won the gold medal in the WAKO India Kickboxing Championship. Kumar had to participate in an Asian Kickboxing Championship to be held in Bangkok.

On behalf of Mahipal Reddy, Madhusudhan Reddy handed over Rs.1 lakh to him on Friday.