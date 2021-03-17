Telangana Chief Justice inaugurates police guard room at Rangareddy Court

Earlier, the CJ received a guard of honour from women AR police constable officers of Rachakonda.

By | Published: 1:59 pm 2:13 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Hima Kohli, in presence of other judges inaugurated the newly constructed guard room for police personnel at the Rangareddy District Court in LB Nagar here on Wednesday.

Earlier, the CJ received a guard of honour from women AR police constable officers of Rachakonda.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat and other senior officials were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .