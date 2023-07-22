Hyderabad Traffic police issue advisory for swearing-in ceremony of Chief Justice

The Hyderabad Traffic police issued an advisory in view of the swearing in ceremony of Chief Justice at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad at 11 am on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic police issued an advisory in view of the swearing in ceremony of Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of High Court of Telangana at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad at 11 am on Sunday.

Traffic will not be allowed in between VV Statue – Monappa Junction vice versa and diverted towards Panjagutta – Greenlands vice versa and Panjagutta – Khairtabad flyover – Shadan Nirankari vice versa.

Vehicles will not be allowed from Panjagutta Road – Raj Bhavan Quarters Road (Metro Residency). The police appealed to the citizens to take note of the diversions and take alternate routes to reach their destinations.