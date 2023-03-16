Telangana CID arrest two persons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The special teams of the Telangana Crime Investigation Department arrested two persons who were absconding and evading arrest for long time

In the first case, Garandkar Parameshwar who was allegedly involved in a cheating case registered in the year 2010 and was absconding since then, was arrested by a special team from Jivati mandal Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

The man allegedly duped the State Bank of Hyderabad of Rs. 19 lakh in 2010 and a case was registered at the CID Regional Office Karimnagar. A special team comprising sub inspector, P Srinivasa Rao, constables S Mallaiah and B Phillips arrested and produced him before court.

In another case, the special team caught Kota Rajesh of Kadapa district in AP who was allegedly involved in a cyber-fraud case registered at CID Cybercrime cell. He had allegedly developed special software using which he stole database from leading companies and sold it to other firms.

A special team comprising Assistant Sub Inspector, Younis Khan and head constable MA Mannan traced him and arrested him in Proddatur mandal in YSR Kadapa District. He was produced before court and remanded.

Additional DG, Crime Investigation Department, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat appreciated the teams for their work and announced rewards for them.