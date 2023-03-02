Collection boy held for stealing Rs 25 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A collection boy working at a PVC pipes making company who allegedly fled away with Rs. 25 lakh cash was arrested by the Mailardevpally police on Thursday.

The police recovered Rs. 15 lakh cash and a motorcycle from him.

The arrested man was identified as Shahnawaz, a native of Bihar, who was working for last three years with the company.

On February 17, Krishna Kumar Gupta, asked Shahnawaz to bring Rs. 25 lakh from a person at Katedan. “Shahnawaz collected the cash from the person and informed Krishna Kumar that he was on way to the company. Later his phone was switched off. Shahnawaz took the money and escaped,” said ACP Rajendranagar, B Gangadhar.

Basing on information, the Mailardevpally police booked a case and took up investigation. A special team caught Shahnawaz and recovered the cash.