Telangana: Civil Supplies Corporation gets into action for recovery of CMR dues

The Civil Supplies corporation officials have plunged into action to expedite recoveries with a sense of urgency as the FCI wanted the dues to be cleared latest by March 31, 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

The Civil Supplies corporation officials have plunged into action to expedite recoveries with a sense of urgency as the FCI wanted the dues to be cleared latest by March 31, 2023

Hyderabad: The State Civil Supplies Corporation has tasked itself with recovery of 2.22 lakh tons of custom milled rice due to state pool from 494 millers. The corporation officials have plunged into action to expedite recoveries with a sense of urgency.

The pendency was high in a few districts including Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Wanaparthy and Mahabubnagar. The custom milled rice dues are pertaining to Kharif 2021-22 and by taking the operational issues that resulted in delay on the part of the millers, the FCI wanted the dues to be cleared latest by March 31, 2023.

But some of the millers defaulted on clearing the custom milled rice dues before the last date. Since the paddy arrivals are on the increase, the officials are under pressure to provide storage space for the stocks procured from the farmers. As a result they wanted to ensure that the custom milled rice dues are cleared.

A committee was constituted to work out modalities for recovering the pending dues and basing on its recommendations, they started mounting pressure on the millers. As per the agreement conditions in case where the paddy is available at rice mills as on due date, the default rice miller should pay 25 per cent of the penalty first in cash or kind and start delivery of the pending custom milled rice to the state pool immediately.

Subsequently they should clear the remaining penalty in four equal installments along with interest and should complete the delivery of pending rice fully for Kharif 2021-22 before commencement of the next Kharif (2023-24).

Also Read Telangana: Civil Supplies Corporation to install solar systems in all its warehouses