Telangana CM KCR expresses shock over Uttarakhand floods

Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed shock over the floods in Uttarakhand. Terming the natural disaster as an unfortunate incident, he expressed profound condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster. He prayed that the people in the flood-affected areas escape the fury and reach safer areas.

