Telangana CM KCR pays tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid tributes to Bahujan philosopher and social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule who fought against caste discrimination and equality in society, marking the latter’s 195th birth anniversary on April 11. He recalled the services rendered by Mahatma Phule to the country and stated that the social reformer’s work for eradication of caste discrimination and empowerment of Dalits, Bahujans and women was outstanding.

In a statement here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said the Telangana government was inspired by Mahatma Phule’s idea that the socio-economic development could be achieved only through education and equality, irrespective of caste or gender. He stated that the six-and-half-year-old Telangana was progressing under self-governance with the inspiration of eminent persons like Mahatma Phule and was implementing many programmes to revive socio-economic relevance of traditional or caste-based professions.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government was implementing numerous welfare schemes at an expenditure of about Rs 45,000 crore annually for the upliftment of the BC, SC, ST and Minority communities as well as women. He said the State was winning accolades at the national and international level, for its development and welfare initiatives.

“The Telangana government is making special efforts in the field of education. Under the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Overseas Vidya Nidhi, students from the weaker sections are being provided an opportunity to pursue their higher studies abroad,” he said.

The Chief Minister said with the inspiration provided by Jyotiba Phule, the Gurukul education system was being implemented successfully, yielding good results. He said the schemes being implemented by the government to curb child marriages were also bearing fruit.

“The government had given priority to education, health and protection for women by improved the existing facilities. The construction of Atma Gourava Bhavans (self-respect structures) has been taken up in Hyderabad, for different communities from BCs and MBCs in the State,” he added. He said the State government was strengthening the rural economy which contributes to the economic progress of the weaker sections of the society, with the inspiration provided by the visionaries like Mahatma Phule.

