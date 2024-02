Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announcements: Rs. 500 LPG Cylinder, Rythu Bharosa, Free Power

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 01:23 PM

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced plans to provide LPG cylinders for Rs. 500 and offer Rythu Bharosa investment support to farmers. He criticized the BRS and BJP for neglecting Palamuru’s needs and urged Congress supporters to support Vamsichand Reddy’s victory.