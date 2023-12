Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet Ministers Portfolios | Telangana State Government Ministers

Retaining Municipal Administration & Urban Development, General Administration, Law & Order, and unallocated portfolios, he also oversees other departments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Following the formation of the Congress government in Telangana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy distributed portfolios among ministers. Retaining Municipal Administration & Urban Development, General Administration, Law & Order, and unallocated portfolios, he also oversees other departments.