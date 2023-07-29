Telangana: Collector RV Karnan conducts surprise visit to Nalgonda GGH

Collector RV Karnan instructed programme officers to speed up the construction of buildings of 164 Sub-Centers of PHCs, which have been sanctioned by the state government in Nalgonda

District Collector RV Karnan conducting surprise visit to Government General Hospital at Nalgonda on Saturday.

Nalgonda: The district Collector RV Karnan on Saturday instructed the doctors and officials of health department to make the quality health care services accessible to the poor people. Karnan conducted surprise visit to the Government General Hospital of Nalgonda and interacted with the patients in different wards. He inquired with the patients about the healthcare services and facilities available in the hospital.

He also conducted a review meeting with doctors and programme officers of health department in the meeting hall of the district collectorate. He instructed them to speed up the construction of buildings of 164 Sub-Centers of PHCs, which have been sanctioned by the state government in the district. Out of 257 total sub-centers of PHCs, 52 sub-centers were running in government buildings and 205 sub-centers in rented buildings. He reminded that the state government has sanctioned buildings for 164 sub-centers and works of seven sub-centers were completed.

He said that Aasha workers and ANMs should identify the children suffering from acute malnutrition and shift them to nutrition rehabilitation centre in Government General Hospital for treatment. The staff of health department and ICDS should work in coordinate in this regard, he added.

