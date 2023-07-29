Telangana: Gourigundala waterfalls closed following death of two youngsters

Located 10 kilometers from the district headquarters on the Peddapalli-Manthani main road, Gourigundala waterfalls became alive following the continuous rainfall during the last few days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari visiting Gourigundala waterfall on Saturday.

Peddapalli: Gourigundala waterfalls has been closed for visitors. Police and Sabitha gram panchayat authorities have taken the decision following the death of two youngsters. Besides police outpost at waterfalls, police check-post and picket is also set up in the village preventing the people from visiting waterfalls. Located three kilometers away from Sabitham village and 10 kilometers from the district headquarters on the Peddapalli-Manthani main road, waterfalls became alive following the continuous rainfall during the last few days.

Knowing about waterfalls, people from surrounding areas started visiting the spot to have the glimpse of the water rolling down from the row of Gattusingaram hills. Besides taking selfie pictures by standing in front of waterfalls, visitors enjoyed themselves by taking baths under waterfalls. In the wake of heavy water flow, police advised the people not to visit the waterfall and closed the way by placing barricades on July 23, this year. Despite the police warning, people had visited the spot from different ways.

Unfortunately, a youngster Manupati Venkatesh Prasad drowned in waterfalls on July 26. A native of Kisannagar of Karimnagar town, Venkatesh along with his friends went to the spot to enjoy the scenic beauty of the waterfall and drowned while taking bath. On July 11, 2022, a youngster also died after falling from the top of water falls. While taking a selfie picture, the youth accidentally fell into waterfalls and died.

After the death of the youth last year, gram panchayat authorities have set up a warning board advising the people not to climb rocks for selfie pictures. Despite the warning, youth used to give priority to selfie pictures. Commissioner of Police, Rema Rajeshwari on Saturday visited the waterfalls and enquired about the death of Venkatesh. Interacting with the local people, she advised the people not to meet with accidents by visiting the waterfall for the purpose of enjoyment.

