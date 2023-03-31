Telangana: Complete Smart City Mission works soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Warangal: Mayor Gundu Sudharani and GWMC incharge commissioner P Pravinya reviewed the progress of the works taken up under the Smart City Mission (SCM) here on Friday and asked officials to take steps to complete the works at the earliest without compromising on quality.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said 66 development works were undertaken at a cost of Rs 948.55 crore under the SCM. Of these, 27 works were already completed and the remaining 39 were in various stages of progress.

The works taken up the SCM include Integrated Command Control Centre, Waddepalli tank bund development, Bhadrakali bund’s Zone D development, five grand entrances to the city, Ursu Gutta tank Bund Development, FSTP, and STPs, garbage transfer stations, smart roads and others.

“If there are any obstructions in the construction of culverts on the Nalas and widening of roads, the town planning authorities should solve them in coordination. We are paying the bills to the contractors without delay,” Pravinya said, adding that the payment amount would be slashed, if there was delay in the execution of works.

“As part of the modernization of the libraries, e-books should be made available with RFID tags in the regional and central library immediately for the convenience of the students preparing for the competitive exams,” she said.

GWMC SE Praveen Chandra, Smart City PMC Anand Voleti, City Planner Venkanna, CHO Srinivasa Rao, EEs Rajaiah, Sanjay Kumar, KUDA EE Bhim Rao and others attended the meeting.