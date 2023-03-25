Telangana Congress condemns Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

AICC Telangana incharge Manik Rao Thakare said these were the dark days for democracy and parliamentary affairs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 AM, Sat - 25 March 23

Rahul Gandhi (File Photo).

Hyderabad: The State unit of Congress condemned the disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha and stated that it was a politically motivated decision. AICC Telangana incharge Manik Rao Thakare said these were the dark days for democracy and parliamentary affairs.

“We strongly condemn the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the parliament. Despite BJP tactics to suppress the opposition parties’ voice, people will teach a fitting lesson to the saffron party” Thakare said while addressing media persons here on Friday.

The Congress party would fight this battle legally against the ruling BJP and would not be cowed down by the intimidating politics, he added.

Taking strong exception to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the BJP was getting jittery following the success of the Congress MPs Bharat Jodo Yatra. People were with Rahul Gandhi and the voluntary support extended by them to his Bharat Jodo Yatra reflects the mood of the nation, he said.

“Unable to stomach the overwhelming response to Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah are resorting to cheap politics,” said Bhatti Vikramarka. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, Mulugu D Anasuya and other Congress leaders also condemned the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament.