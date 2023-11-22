Telangana: Congress encounters setbacks in executing key initiatives

Congress party leadership is being criticised for focusing more on personal branding than improving overall organisational structure

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:49 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress, under its chief A Revanth Reddy, encountered notable setbacks with three key programmes failing to deliver as promised, raising concerns about the party’s decision-making and organisational efficiency. Adding to the woes, the party leadership is being criticised for focusing more on personal branding than improving overall organisational structure.

The digital membership registration drive of the Congress, touted as a success with 50 lakh registrations, suffers from a lack of transparency as not a single worker received the promised accident insurance after over a year. This raises questions about the party’s commitment to its grassroots and the efficacy of its membership strategy, according to party sources.

Similarly, the Rajiv Gandhi Youth Quiz Competition, promising prizes to participants, saw registration from over five lakh youths as mentioned on the party’s official website. However, it failed to materialise into an actual competition, leaving registrants clueless about its fate, the sources said.

Further, the Guarantee Card programme, targeted to highlight issues pertaining to the Dharani portal, too appears to have been abandoned following a pilot project in Peddapalli. The reasons for these failures remain unclear, with speculations about internal dynamics of the party.

Sources in the Congress also alleged that the focus on personal image-building by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and Congress Legislative Party floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, especially on their respective padayatras, diverted the attention from strengthening the party’s organisation structure. They fear that unless the top leadership works with internal cohesion and effective leadership as was done in the neighbouring Karnataka, the Congress might be losing Telangana to the BRS once again.