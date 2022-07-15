Telangana: Congress makes light of electoral survey reports

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: Making light of the electoral survey report announced by an agency, the State unit of the Congress party asserted that it was a ploy to influence the voters in the State. The survey predicted that TRS would win the ensuing elections and form the government for the third consecutive term.

The survey was backed by ruling TRS and BJP parties and the predictions were false and far from truth. People should not fall prey to these cooked up surveys, said AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar here on Friday.

Addressing media persons, he demanded the independent agency to disclose the survey details, including the time, location and people, whose opinions were collected. “This report is influenced by ruling TRS and BJP parties to woo the voters in their favour,” alleged Sampath Kumar.

Meanwhile, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded the Telangana Government to immediately release fee reimbursement dues of Rs. 3,270 crores pertaining to nearly 12 lakh students in the State.

At a press conference, he alleged that TRS Government had ruined the entire education sector in Telangana ever since it came to power in 2014. The TRS Government did not release any amount towards fee reimbursement since 2020-21.

He said the State Government owes Rs. 3,270 crores to private colleges towards the fee reimbursement of over 12 lakh students of nearly 3,600 junior, engineering, degree, pharmacy and other professional and non-professional colleges.