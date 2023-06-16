Telangana continues to experience high temperatures, heat wave warnings issued

With the delayed monsoon onset, Telangana continues to experience scathingly high temperatures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: With the delayed monsoon onset, Telangana continues to experience scathingly high temperatures. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued in several districts of the State, warning high temperatures between 41 to 45 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, some of the districts including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Peddapalli, Suryapet, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, and others crossed the 45-degree Celsius mark, according to the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H). These districts have been issued an orange alert, indicating intense heat.

According to the Telangana State Planning and Development Society (TSPDS) forecast, Mulakalpally from Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded the highest temperature at 45.3 degrees C on Friday.

For the next two days, yellow alerts were issued to Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Suryapet districts.

The Southwest monsoon is expected to enter the State around June 20. It is forecast that the State would experience heavy rains only around the second week of July.

IMD-H’s report has advised people to avoid heat exposure and to stay hydrated. It is also advised to wear light-coloured, and loose cotton clothes.

Hyderabad records 38.6 degree Celsius

Meanwhile, Hyderabad on Friday recorded 38.6 degree Celsius, about 4.4 degree Celsius higher than the normal temperature.

Going by the IMD forecast, thunderclouds will occupy the capital city’s skies over the next two days, developing into thundershowers from Saturday. This might help gradually drop temperatures from 39 to 37 degree Celsius as the rainfall rolls in.