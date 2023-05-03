Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Cyclone impact: Telangana state to experience high temperatures in coming days

IMD-H has issued a warning that maximum temperatures in Telangana are set to increase in the coming days after they predicted a cyclone.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 04:03 PM, Wed - 3 May 23
Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) has issued a warning that maximum temperatures in Telangana are set to increase in the coming days. This comes after the weather department predicted the formation of a cyclone over Southeast Bay of Bengal, which is likely to have an impact on weather conditions in the region.

According to the IMD-H, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region on May 7, under the influence of the cyclone. This low-pressure area is expected to intensify into a severe depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8 and move almost northward towards central Bay of Bengal.

According to the report, this weather system is likely to cause an increase in maximum temperatures in Telangana.

