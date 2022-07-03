Telangana: Contract labor dies after falling from NSP dam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Nalgonda: A contract labor Shivs Kumar Gopi hailing from Jharkhand, died on Sunday while undergoing treatment after accidentally falling from Nagarjuna Sagar Project dam.

According to the police, the contract labor had accidentally fallen from the dam while working at 10th crest gate on Saturday evening. He had received severe injuries in the incident. He has been shifted to Kamala Nehru Hospital at Nagarjuna Sagar.

When his health condition went critical, he has been shifted to Government General Hospital (GGH) at Nalgonda by 108 ambulance on Saturday night for better treatment. But he died while undergoing treatment in the hospital on Sunday.