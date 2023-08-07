Telangana: Couple booked for abusing police in Asifabad

Published Date - 10:33 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A couple was booked for allegedly abusing policemen in Chintalamanepalli mandal centre on Monday.

Chintalamanepalli Sub-Inspector Venkatesh said a case was registered against Vilasagaram Lokesh and his wife Nandini for scolding woman police constable B Kantha and constable Rajesh and for deterring the policemen from discharging their duties. The couple also threatened to commit suicide on the premises of the police station by consuming pesticide.

The couple is from Chintalamanepalli mandal headquarters. Lokesh had lodged a petition against his brother in the past.

