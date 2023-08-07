Telangana: Home Guard dies in road accident

The victim, Appa Rao (45), along with another Home Guard Subba Rao was going to Aswaraopet on a motorbike.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Kothagudem: A Home Guard died and six others injured in a road accident at Mandalapalli in Dammapet mandal in the district on Monday.

The victim, Appa Rao (45), along with another Home Guard Subba Rao was going to Aswaraopet on a motorbike.

A truck coming in the opposite direction hit the motorbike. Appa Rao died while being treated at a hospital at Sathupalli. Subba Rao was shifted to Khammam for treatment and his condition was said to be critical.

Five persons travelling in the truck were injured severely as the vehicle hit a road side tree after hitting the motorbike.