Thieves strike at ATM for 2nd time in a week in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Thieves stole Rs 7.3 lakh from an Indicash ATM located on the National Highway No 65 at Veliminedu of Chityal mandal in Nalgonda district late on Sunday night. On February 2, thieves stole Rs 2.13 lakh from the same ATM.

The police suspect that negligence of the management even after the first theft had resulted in the incident. After looting the Indicash ATM, the thieves had a go at the SBI ATM at Chityal town but failed.

Chityal Circle Inspector Shiva Shanker said the thieves broke open the cash chest of the Indicash ATM at 2 am. Later, they stole an Indica car parked in front of a house at Veliminedu and fled. When they tried to breach the sensor at the SBI ATM, the system alerted the central security wing of the bank, following which a police patrol team rushed to the spot.

But the thieves had already left the place by then. They, leaving behind the Indica car, again stole a Qualis on the outskirts of Chityal and went towards Hyderabad. They left the vehicle near the Panthagi toll plaza in Choutuppal mandal and fled with the money.

After examining the CCTV footage at the two ATMs, the police concluded that three persons were involved in the theft and suspect the role of a Haryana gang. The CLUES teams collected evidence from the two ATMs while the Chityal police filed a case.