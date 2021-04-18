Telangana: COVID-19 cases cross 5,000 on Saturday

The cases in areas under GHMC too shot up in last 24 hours from 598 on Friday to 743 on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded its largest surge of Covid cases and fatalities since the pandemic started last year with authorities reporting 5,093 new cases and 15 fatalities on Saturday.

The active cases have gone up to 37, 037 out of which 12, 881 positive cases are receiving treatment in hospitals while 24, 156 are in home and institutional isolation.

The number of districts reporting more than 100 positive cases in a single day went up from 15 to 19 in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of positive cases has now reached 3, 51, 424 and the total number of deaths to 1824. Between Friday and Saturday, health authorities have conducted 1, 29, 637 Covid tests while results of another 5865 samples are awaited.

Among the districts, Medchal Malkajgiri reported 488 cases and Rangareddy reported 407 cases.

Nizamabad district has recorded 367 new infections while Jagtiyal reported 223 cases followed by 232 in Kamareddy, 149 in Karimnagar, 155 in Khammam, 168 in Mahabubnagar, 124 in Mancherial, 101 in Medak, 101 in Nagarkurnool, 139 each in Nalgonda and Nirmal, 106 in Siricilla, 232 in Sangareddy, 117 in Siddipet, 122 in Vikarabad and 175 in Warangal Urban.

On Saturday, 1555 persons have recovered, taking the total recoveries in the State to 3, 12, 563 with a recovery rate of 89.94 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 86.6 percent. So far, a total of 1, 17, 37, 753 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 3, 51, 424 have tested positive and 3, 12, 563 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included 92 from Adilabad, 84 from Bhadradri, 743 from areas under GHMC, 223 from Jagtiyal, 44 Jangaon, 25 from Bhupalpally, 31 from Gadwal, 232 from Kamareddy, 149 from Karimnagar, 155 from Khammam, 32 from Asifabad, 168 from Mahabubnagar, 57 from Mahabubabad, 124 from Mancherial, 101 from Medak, 488 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 22 from Mulugu, 101 from Nagarkurnool, 139 from Nalgonda, 25 from Narayanpet, 139 from Nirmal, 367 from Nizamabad, 79 from Peddapalli, 106 from Siricilla, 407 from Rangareddy, 232 from Sangareddy, 117 from Siddipet, 88 from Suryapet, 122 from Vikarabad, 86 from Wanaparthy, 60 from Warangal Rural, 175 from Warangal Urban and 80 from Bhongir.

