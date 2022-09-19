Telangana: CPGET results to be declared on September 20

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Representational Image. A total of 67,027 candidates had registered and 57,262 had appeared for the entrance tests that were conducted in computer-based mode from August 11 to 23

Hyderabad: The results of the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 will be released on Tuesday at 3.30 pm. Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. R Limbadri and Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder will announce the results.

A total of 67,027 candidates had registered and 57,262 had appeared for the entrance tests that were conducted in computer-based mode from August 11 to 23.

Also Read KT Rama Rao to distribute tabs to government college students

The entrance tests were held for 45 different PG subjects, one PG diploma and four five-year integrated programmes for admissions to campus, constituent and affiliated colleges of universities-Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Hyderabad.