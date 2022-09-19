Telangana: CPGET results to be declared on September 20

Hyderabad: The results of the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 will be released on Tuesday at 3.30 pm. Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. R Limbadri and Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder will announce the results.
A total of 67,027 candidates had registered and 57,262 had appeared for the entrance tests that were conducted in computer-based mode from August 11 to 23.
The entrance tests were held for 45 different PG subjects, one PG diploma and four five-year integrated programmes for admissions to campus, constituent and affiliated colleges of universities-Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Hyderabad.