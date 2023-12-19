Telangana: CPI demands all-party meeting on Dharani portal

CPI National Executive Member and former MLA Chada Venkat Reddy wrote a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, urging him to conduct a digital survey of lands based on survey numbers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: The CPI State unit has appealed to the State government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss and address the lacunae in the Dharani portal.

To this effect, CPI National Executive Member and former MLA Chada Venkat Reddy on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, urging him to conduct a digital survey of lands based on survey numbers. The land surveys were conducted in Telangana some 90 years ago and there were many land disputes in the absence of boundary survey stones, he said.

Also Read Farmers in Telangana wait with fingers crossed for input assistance

Vast lands belonging to Endowments, Wakf and Bhoodan Yagna were getting encroached. Many low and middle income group people and farmers were committing suicides due to land disputes, he added.