Telangana creates ‘ideal’ nursing ecosystem

Allocation of Rs 590 cr to set up 14 nursing colleges will turn State into nursing hub

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to become a major hub for nursing education and nursing profession in the next few years following the decision of the State government to establish 14 nursing colleges.

To develop the required infrastructure for the new nursing colleges in the districts, the State government has allocated Rs 590 crore.

Icing on the cake for hundreds of government nursing college students in Telangana was the decision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to hike their stipends and also sanction 816 dedicated posts for new and existing nursing colleges.

“The Chief Minister’s decision to establish 14 nursing colleges along with dedicated posts at one go has never happened before in India. This will surely trigger a right ecosystem for nursing students and in the coming years, Telangana will emerge as a hub in nursing education and profession,” says B Vidyavathi, Secretary, Telangana State Nurses and Midwives Council.

The 14 new nursing colleges have been sanctioned at Rajanna-Sircilla, Banswada, Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Siddipet, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kothagudem and Mancherial. Each nursing college will be established with a capacity of 100 seats and the infrastructure and faculty, needed to retain the nursing seats and seek permissions from Indian Nursing Council, will be developed by the State government.

Before statehood, Telangana region had six nursing colleges in Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, Warangal, NIMS, Jagtial and Adilabad.

“The new government nursing colleges will improve living standards of poor girls in districts who end up raising money from private lenders to finance courses in private nursing colleges. They now have access to more nursing colleges, with permanent faculty and stipend. There will be abundant talented nurses for government hospitals in Telangana,” says Vidyavathi.

