Telangana: Crop loan waiver process takes off

The government is going to waive off the loans of about 29.61 lakh farmers worth Rs 19,000 crore.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:37 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: As announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the process for implementation of the crop loan waiver programme got underway on Thursday.

The Finance Department has released Rs 167.59 crore in the day, facilitating waiver of all loans in the range of Rs.37,000 to Rs.41000 and as many as 44,970 farmers were benefited by the waiver on the first day.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the beneficiary farmers.

