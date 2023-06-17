Indian Air Force taking steps to be future-ready: President Murmu

For the first time in the history of Air Force Academy (AFA), the President of India was the chief guest and the Reviewing Officer of the Combined Graduation Parade

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:54 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu said the Indian Air Force (IAF) was taking steps to be ever-ready, especially future-ready keeping in view the overall security scenario including the challenges of fighting a high technology war in a network-centric future battle space.

For the first time in the history of Air Force Academy (AFA), the President of India was the chief guest and the Reviewing Officer of the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) held on Saturday. She reviewed the parade of the successful cadets at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal.

Addressing the cadets, President said together the defence forces of the country protect land frontiers, large coastline and territorial waters and a huge air space.

“Each and every officer of the armed forces has to keep in mind an integrated perspective of defence preparedness,” she said.

The great role played by the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force in defending the country in the wars with the hostile neighbour in 1948, 1965 and 1971 is written in golden letters.

“They demonstrated the same resolve and skills at the Kargil conflict and later, in destroying the terror hideout at Balakot,” she stressed.

The IAF has also been actively contributing to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Recently the IAF sprang into action despite adverse weather conditions during the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria to provide medical aid and disaster relief.

“Earlier, the successful evacuation operation to airlift more than 600 Indians and other nationals stuck in Kabul, involving flying and landing in a hostile environment is a testimony to the high capabilities of the Indian Air Force, ” Murmu reminded.

Modernisation of the Indian Air Force by the induction of Rafale fighter aircraft and Chinook heavy lift choppers strengthens the operational capabilities of IAF, she opined.

A total of 119 IAF trainees in flying branch and 75 trainees in the ground duty branch received commission at the Combined Graduation Parade. Additionally, eight officers, each of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard as well as two Vietnamese trainee officers have successfully completed their flying training.

The parade marked the successful completion of training of 211 Pilot Course and 211 Ground Duty Officers Course for flight cadets in various branches of the Indian Air Force.

The president pinned the ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ on the chest of the cadets depending on the branch they are being commissioned into.

The parade was followed by an aerobatic display by Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft, flypast by the formation of PC-7, aerobatic show by Sukhoi SU-30 and synchronous aerobatic displays by the helicopter display team ‘Sarang’ and the Surya Kiran aerobatic team.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Minister Sathyavathi Rathod and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhari were present at the event.