Telangana CS holds meeting with Municipal officials, Defence authorities to discuss Balkapur Nala issue

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:39 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to remove the check dam in the military area and lay a pipeline as it leads to flooding of entire Nadeem colony and other localities in Tolichowki .

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday held a meeting with senior municipal officials and Defence authorities and discussed issues relating to the Balkapur Nala passing through the Military area.

He also instructed the officials to take up a joint survey of Balkapur Nala to Rethi Bowli and finally to Musi with GHMC and Army officials, and explore the possibility of diversion of storm water drain from Military area towards Tolichowki.

The Special Chief Secretary MA&UD Arvind Kumar, Brigadier Soma Shankar Dy GOC, Talangana Andhra Sub Area, Colonel Siddharath Narayan, Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary Defence Production Government of India, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, EnC GHMC Ziauddin and other officials attended the meeting.