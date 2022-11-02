Defence officials, Hyderabad Police to jointly inspect roads in Cantonment area

Hyderabad: A joint physical inspection of the roads in the Cantonment area would be taken up by the Defence officials and the Hyderabad Police team to assess which roads could be opened for public traffic and which ones were sensitive.

This was resolved during a meeting held on Wednesday between the Cantonment authorities led by Brigadier Soma Shanker, GOC, Station incharge, Col.Sidharth and Hyderabad City Police represented by Commissioner, CV Anand.

The meeting today followed the visit of Hyderabad traffic police led by Joint CP Ranganath and DCP North zone Chandana Deepthi, to the office of the station in-charge to find an amicable solution to the problem of roads being closed for a decade now.

It was decided that a joint physical inspection would be taken up tomorrow by the Colonel‘ s team and the DCP North traffic’s team of all the roads to see which ones could be opened for public traffic and which ones were sensitive. Decisions will be taken based on the above findings.

Anand said, “it is imperative that the needs of public convenience and free flow of traffic are balanced with the needs of security of the military and defence establishments in the Cantonment area.”

The Brigadier and Station Commander said, “in view of the growing population and vehicular traffic , we are also ready to consider the aspect of public convenience and review our stand.”

The City Police Commissioner promised to deploy more traffic personnel on those roads, patrol cars and patrolling teams to ensure the safety and security of the defence personnel. He also requested the civilians to be patient and not agitate or politicise this exercise being undertaken for finding a solution in an amicable atmosphere.