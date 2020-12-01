Telangana CS told to review vaccine roll out

In a review meeting on pandemic preparedness with all State Chief Secretaries on Monday, the Rajiv Gauba emphasised the need to strengthen infrastructure for cold chain management of vaccines, transportation of vaccine and also ensure multi-sectorial coordination

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Union Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba on Monday has urged the State Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar to review all aspects of Covid vaccine roll out. In a review meeting on pandemic preparedness with all State Chief Secretaries on Monday, the Rajiv Gauba emphasised the need to strengthen infrastructure for cold chain management of vaccines, transportation of vaccine and also ensure multi-sectorial coordination.

The senior official also stressed on the need to open up transparent communication with public on vaccination of priority groups. In the video conference, the Cabinet Secretary urged State authorities to ensure scrupulous observance of the guidelines relating to Covid surveillance.

He said that currently active cases across the Country are less than 4.5 lakh cases and fatalities are also on the declining trend. He reiterated the need of effective containment strategy and adequate testing facilities for early detection of Covid cases so as to minimise its spread in the community. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary Home Ravi Gupta, Additional DG Jitender, Principal Secretary Political Vikas Raj, Secretary Health and Family Welfare, SAM Rizvi and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .