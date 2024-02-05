Telangana: DCA raids Unani Pharmacy; seizes medicine claiming to treat kidney and gall stones

TSDCA seized a Unani medicine which is manufactured and marketed by RS Unani Pharmacy under brand name ‘Uni Stones’ powder claiming that it can treat kidney and gall stones, which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 08:31 PM

Hyderabad: The teams of Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (TSDCA) raided RS Unani Pharmacy, Bahadurpura and seized a Unani medicine which is manufactured and marketed by RS Unani Pharmacy under brand name ‘Uni Stones’ powder claiming that it can treat kidney and gall stones, which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, according to a statement from DCA.

During the raid, DCA officials also seized ‘Renonip Drops’, a Homeopathic medicine, which is manufactured Nipco Homeopathic Products, Madannapet, for making a prohibited claim, to treat kidney stones and seized stocks worth Rs 7,070.

The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 prohibits advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders. No person shall take part in publication of advertisement regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, the TSDCA in a statement said.