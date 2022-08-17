Telangana: DEECET 2022 certificate verification from August 22

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:22 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: The certificate verification for admissions to diploma in elementary education and diploma in pre-school education for the academic year 2022-23 will be held from August 22 to 25.

Candidates who secured a rank in Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2022 can attend the certificate verification as per the schedule made available on the website http://deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.

The verification of certificates will be done at Government District Institutes of Education and Training in the State. Admissions will be through web counselling.