Telangana developing on all fronts: MIM leader

Karimnagar: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen district in-charge, Syed Ghulam Ahmed Hussein said that people of all castes, religions and groups were benefitting under the welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said Telangana, which was neglected for 60 years in undivided Andhra Pradesh, developed on all fronts within a span of six years, and this was possible only because of Chandrashekhar Rao.

In the 2018 polls, TRS candidates were elected as MLAs on the basis of Chandrashekhar Rao’s image, he said, adding that some, however, were trying to create political instability by working against the aspirations of the Chief Minister.

