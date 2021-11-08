‘Telangana Devudu’ is about KCR’s life story

Hyderabad: Starring Meka Srikanth in the lead role, the upcoming movie titled ‘Telangana Devudu’ will hit screens on November 12. The drama has an ensemble cast of 50 talented artistes, most of whom are familiar with Telugu audiences.

Expressing his happiness over playing the lead in ‘Telangana Devudu’, actor Srikanth said, “It’s a matter of pride. Someone has created history and the story is being told on the silver screen.”

Directed by Harish Padathya, the movie is being produced by Md Jishan Usman. “Our film is like a biopic of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar garu. He carved a special space in the history of Telangana. Everything has been done in detail. The life of KCR garu is an inspiration to everyone. After completing all pending formalities, we have planned to release the movie on November 12.

The cast includes actor Sangeetha, Brahmanandam, Sunil, Suman, Brahmaji, Venkat, Prudhvi, Raghu Babu, Sayaji Shinde, Vijay Rangaraju, Banerjee, Chitti Babu, Madhumitha, Sathya Krishna, Sana, Rajitha, ETV Prabhakar, Sameer and others. Music is composed by Nandan Bobbili while cinematographer is Vijay Kumar.

