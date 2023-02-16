| Funds And Facilities Provided To Police Department In Telangana Were Not Given In Any State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar directed the Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commissioners of Police to personally visit the villages to familiarize themselves with the area and understand the problems of the people at the field level.

At a video conference held on Thursday, Anjani Kumar, discussed the budget expenditure, training facilities for recruits at the DTC, PTC, CTC and present infrastructure, human resources and the writ petitions and court managements. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has sanctioned a large amount of funds for the strengthening of the police department and announced major police recruitment, he said.

The DGP said the funds and facilities provided to the police department in Telangana were not given to police in any other State in the country by their respective governments.

Anjani Kumar told the participants that the police appointments, the selection process of sub-inspectors and police constables was almost complete and the police training centers in the districts were asked to be prepared in view of the commencement of training programs soon.

The meeting was attended by Additional DGs Sanjay Kumar Jain, Abhilasha Bist, Mahesh M Bhagwat, K Srinivasa Reddy, IGs Tarun Joshi, Shanawaz Kasim, K Chandra Shekhar Reddy, DIG M Ramesh and others.