Telangana DPH issues health advisory for protection against heatwave in State

The advisory released amid heatwave alert issued for the State by India Meteorological Dept Hyderabad (IMD-H) lists out the Dos and Don’ts for the citizens.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 03:57 PM

Hyderabad: Given the prevailing hot weather conditions, immediate medical attention is advised if one feels anxiety, dizziness, fainting and light headedness. Similarly, those experiencing altered mental sensorium with disorientation such as confusion and agitation, irritability, ataxia, seizure, should also seek immediate medical attention.

An advisory for protection against heatwave issued by Dr.B.Ravinder Nayak, Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, also cites hot, red and dry skin, or muscle weakness or cramps, nausea and vomiting, rapid heartbeat and rapid and shallow breathing, as danger signs that calls for medical attention.

Dos

– Stay hydrated:

* Drink sufficient water, even you are not thirsty.

* Use ORS and homemade drinks like lemon water, butter milk / lassi with added salts

* Carry water during travel

* Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content

– Stay covered:

* Wear thin loose cotton garments preferably light colored

* Cover your head: use umbrella, hat, cap, towel

– Stay indoors as much as possible:

* In well ventilated and cool places

* Block direct sunlight and heat waves

* Keep windows and curtains closed during the day, open them up at night to let cooler air in

For vulnerable population:

Infants, young children, pregnant women, people working outdoors and those with health conditions such as heart disease or high blood pressure, are at greater risk than others and need additional attention.

Don’ts:

* Avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm

* Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon

* Do not go out barefoot

* Avoid cooking during peak summer hours

* Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amount of sugar

* Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food

* Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicle