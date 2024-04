Telangana braces for heatwave and thunderstorms: IMD alerts issued

IMD has forecast heatwave conditions for Sunday in isolated pockets of Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 03:49 PM

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) has issued heatwave and thunderstorm alerts for various districts in Telangana.

IMD has forecast heatwave conditions for Sunday in isolated pockets of Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad districts.

Also Read Hyderabad sizzles at 43°C

Hot and humid conditions are expected in Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts. Further, warm nights are anticipated in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

For Monday, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad , Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad. Similar weather patterns are expected in Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

On Tuesday, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds may occur in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Medak.

Wednesday’s forecast includes thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.