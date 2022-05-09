Telangana: DPH makes a surprise visit to Kandi PHC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Sangareddy: Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao has made a surprise visit to Primary Health Centre, Kandi in Sangareddy district on Monday.

He has interacted with the patients and staff and checked the records during his visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao wanted to strengthen the Primary Health Centres and Sub-Centres with the sole aim of providing the best treatment to the people. As part of their effort, the Director of Health said that they were making frequent visits to the hospitals at remote places to examine whether the staff was discharging their duties properly. He further said that they wanted to identify the shortcomings at the hospitals by making frequent visits. He further said that they will appoint allopathy doctors at Sub-Centres shortly.

Saying that there was no possibility of the serious impact of the fourth wave of Covid-19 on Telangana, Dr Rao said that there were only a few states that had little impact on the fourth wave so far. Stating that they have completed 100 percent of the vaccination of both the doses for people aged 18 and above, he said that they will also complete the vaccination of children aged between 12 and 18 percent.